Love Potion #9 x Papaya Cake Live Resin Cake Batter 1g
by Sticky Frog by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tiny THCA crystals thoroughly blended with liquid terpenes and whipped to a confection of perfection, Cake Batter looks nearly good enough to eat! Easily load it up for a smooth dab, or pack it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Love Potion #9
Love Potion #9 is an indica-dominant strain with a sweet, fruity flavor and potent effects best suited for evening use.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.