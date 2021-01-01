 Loading…

  LA CONFIDENTIAL CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G
Indica

LA CONFIDENTIAL CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY

LA CONFIDENTIAL / INDICA · Taste: Pine, Skunk, Lemon · Feeling: Relaxed, Talkative, Uplifted · Description: This potent Indica boasts deeply relaxing effects with energetic undertones.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

LA Confidential

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

LA Confidential is known as a very popular and successful strain. Its buds have a frosty, lime green appearance and little purple leaves. The taste is smooth and piney, with a classic skunky aroma that does not linger for too long. Overall, LA Confidential is a well-rounded strain that delivers a fast-approaching sensation that is both psychedelic and super calming on the mind and body. For newer patients seeking relief, LA Confidential can both lull you to sleep and treat acute pain. 

