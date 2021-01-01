Cantaloupe Haze Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
LEMON DROP / SATIVA · Taste: Fruity, Peppery, Herbal · Feeling: Happy, Energetic, Uplifting · Description: Zesty with a little bit of sweet just like the name Lemon Drop the sativa that will make you pucker up.
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
Be the first to review this product.