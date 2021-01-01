 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. PASSION FRUIT - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
Sativa

PASSION FRUIT - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

by STIIIZY

Write a review
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PASSION FRUIT - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PASSION FRUIT - LIVE RESIN POD 1G
STIIIZY Concentrates Cartridges PASSION FRUIT - LIVE RESIN POD 1G

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

PASSION FRUIT / INDICA · Taste: Flowery, Lemon, Sweet · Feeling: Relaxed, Happy, Sleepy · Description: Known for it sweet and savory terps, perfect to smoke and doze off with the tv left on.

About this brand

STIIIZY Logo
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights. Stay STIIIZY.

About this strain

Passion Fruit

Passion Fruit
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

This potent sativa is a cross of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Orange Bud, and it’s best known for its amazing smell and flavor. As you could have guessed from its lineage, Passion Fruit will give you a lot of sweet citrus and a nice floral note to balance it all out. The tropical flavors will make you wish you were sitting on the beach in the summertime, sipping on a piña colada. When it comes to effects, Passion Fruit provides an epic sense of euphoria and a desire to raid the pantry. Be sure to have snacks ready! For the pitmasters out there, this is the perfect strain for cooking outside. Passion Fruit sets the stage perfectly for a long day of bbq and yard games with friends and family. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review