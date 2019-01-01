 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Premium Jack Distillate Cartridge

by STIIIZY

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Taste Pine. Earthy. Sweet. Feeling Blissful. Creative. Uplifted. Facts A sativa-dominant cannabis strain combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk. Premium Jack is great for stress, depression, pain, fatique, and loss of appetite. Available in .5 and 1 gram pods

About this strain

Jack Herer

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Jack Herer is a sativa-dominant cannabis strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative.

Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency. Many breeders have attempted to cultivate this staple strain themselves in sunny or Mediterranean climates, and indoor growers should wait 50 to 70 days for Jack Herer to flower.

About this brand

After thorough testing and development, STIIIZY is proud to announce its launch in 2017. STIIIZY is revolutionizing the portable cannabis industry with a product that offers a burn and leak-free experience. During the distillation process, flavor-producing terpenes are lost. These strain derived terpenes are then reintroduced to achieve that sought after and genuine flavor. We are always committed to providing a top-shelf , lab-tested concentrate with the highest potency and purity achieved through a solvent-free distillation process. STIIIZY, setting the industry standard to Influence and Inspire through Innovated methods.