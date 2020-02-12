 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)

Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)

by Stillwater Brands

Skip to Reviews
4.84
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)
Stillwater Brands Edibles Beverages Ripple Balanced - (50mg THC, 50mg CBD)

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple - Balanced 5 contains 5mg of cold-water-soluble CBD and 5mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, use your imagination!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If the dosage isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!

4 customer reviews

Show all
4.84

write a review

Conniestockhover

Loved this product wold like to order some is that possible?

Hondo13

I only had one packet of this but it worked wonders. I have severe crohn's disease and lately have been suffering with bad inflammation due to my crohn's. I mixed the packet with some green tea and almost immediately I felt better. It made my pain go away for almost 2 days. This product is awesome and I highly recommend it for intestinal issues.

About this brand

Stillwater Brands Logo
At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.