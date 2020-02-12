Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple - Balanced 5 contains 5mg of cold-water-soluble CBD and 5mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, use your imagination!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If the dosage isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!
on February 12th, 2020
Great balance
on July 13th, 2019
Loved this product wold like to order some is that possible?
on January 11th, 2019
I only had one packet of this but it worked wonders. I have severe crohn's disease and lately have been suffering with bad inflammation due to my crohn's. I mixed the packet with some green tea and almost immediately I felt better. It made my pain go away for almost 2 days. This product is awesome and I highly recommend it for intestinal issues.