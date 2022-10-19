The golden ratio, for functional moments of bliss.



Make anything an edible, even your favorite after-work mocktail. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.



Mixes well with errand-running chai lattes, gardening lemonades, and ice cream treats.



Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free



Hybrid-Like Effect



THC: 75mg

CBD: 75mg

5mg THC : 5mg CBD per Packet

15 Packets per Container



A non-psychoactive way to ease into any situation.



Mixes well with morning cups, pre-meeting dipping sauce, and your hydration station.



Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free



High CBD Effect



CBD: 200mg

THC: 5mg

20mg CBD : 0.5mg THC per Packet

10 Packets per Container



U.S. Patent: 12225913

