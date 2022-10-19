The golden ratio, for functional moments of bliss.
Make anything an edible, even your favorite after-work mocktail. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.
Mixes well with errand-running chai lattes, gardening lemonades, and ice cream treats.
Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free
Hybrid-Like Effect
THC: 75mg CBD: 75mg 5mg THC : 5mg CBD per Packet 15 Packets per Container
A non-psychoactive way to ease into any situation.
Make anything an edible, like your morning coffee or avocado toast. As the O.G. fast-acting, water-soluble powder, Ripple dissolves quickly and cleanly into any food or beverage. Don’t settle for any edible when anything can be an edible.
Mixes well with morning cups, pre-meeting dipping sauce, and your hydration station.
Vegan, Gluten-free, Sugar-free
High CBD Effect
CBD: 200mg THC: 5mg 20mg CBD : 0.5mg THC per Packet 10 Packets per Container
U.S. Patent: 12225913
Founded in 2014, Ripple is the original provider of fast-acting, water-soluble THC products. With a focus on convenience, reliability, and enjoyable experiences, Ripple represents the nexus of cannabis with traditional food science. The brand's extensive range of fast-acting products include its flagship Ripple dissolvable powders, Ripsticks (Pixy Stix for adults), Ripple Gummies, and Ript (the hardest-hitting, lowest-cost gummies in the galaxy). Learn more about Ripple at tryripple.com.