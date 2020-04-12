Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$129.95MSRP
0% THC, Non-GMO, Organic. 30ml Bottle with 1ml measured droplet included. 750mg has 25mg per 1ml droplet Tinctures are made with our 99.9%+ CBD and MCT oil. 24-month shelf life when protected from light and heat. Amber bottle to protect contents from Light & UV Rays. All-Natural Flavor w/ hint of Lemon/Lime with no Sugar Added. Stirling Guaranteed. Ingredients: Hemp extract, MCT oil & natural flavoring – nothing more.
on April 12th, 2020
removed my inhibitions and my extensive worrying is gone. Will reorder soon!
on March 31st, 2020
I don't know anything about CBD really but I really felt positive effects on this. I have lower back pains that vanished entirely after using this. I'm so happy!
on March 27th, 2020
Ordering was actually fast and their product is top-notch!
