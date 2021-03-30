 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Cake N Chem Cartridge 0.5g
Hybrid

Cake N Chem Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Cake N Chem Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
87.33%
CBD
--
$50.00

Also at 3 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Cake N Chem Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Cake and Chem

Cake and Chem

Cake and Chem is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cake and Chem. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review