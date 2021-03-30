 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Raspberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g
Sativa

Raspberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g

by strane

Write a review
strane Concentrates Cartridges Raspberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
84.41%
CBD
--
$50.00

Also at 1 other store nearby

Store updated

About this product

Raspberry Cough Cartridge 0.5g by strane

About this brand

strane Logo
We’re all about the story of each strain, and the needs and tastes of each medical patient and adult-use enthusiast. Thanks for smoking, vaping and dabbing with us.

About this strain

Raspberry Cough

Raspberry Cough
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Raspberry Cough is a 70% sativa strain bred by Nirvana Seeds. A cross between a Cambodian landrace and ICE, Raspberry Cough exhibits clear-headed uplifting effects good for productivity.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review