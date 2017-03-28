ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4 231 reviews

Ice

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 231 reviews

Ice

Nirvana Seeds really took their time with this hybrid, carefully selecting from thousands of plants before combining choice Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva genetics into one potent seed line. Ice features copious yields of high density flowers with incredible trichome production. Some phenotypes will grow quite large, so growing indoors can be challenging. Most consumers report Ice as having a petrol aroma and a very sedative buzz, while some variations can present a more uplifting effect.

Effects

175 people reported 1459 effects
Euphoric 53%
Relaxed 53%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 41%
Focused 33%
Stress 46%
Pain 45%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 29%
Insomnia 24%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 8%
Headache 7%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

231

Find Ice nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Ice nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Romulan Grapefruit
Romulan Grapefruit
More energeticLeafly flower for Alien Dawg
Alien Dawg
More relaxingLeafly flower for Afgooey
Afgooey
More sleepyLeafly flower for Huckleberry
Huckleberry
More hungryLeafly flower for Tangerine Kush
Tangerine Kush
More hungryLeafly flower for The Black
The Black
More sleepyLeafly flower for Afgoo
Afgoo
More sleepyLeafly flower for Slurricane
Slurricane
More relaxing
Photos

User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
User uploaded image of Ice
Lineage

First strain parent
Shiva Skunk
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Ice
First strain child
Iced Widow
child
Second strain child
ICED Grapefruit
child

Products with Ice

Hang tight. We're looking for Ice nearby.

Most popular in