ELEVATE - CBD Coffee

by Sträva Craft Coffee, Inc.

About this product

Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products Elevate: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 240mg CBD / 12oz Bag - Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee - Feel Alert, Calm & Focused - Restore Balance - Alleviate Inflammation & Pain - Elevate your Body's Inherent Health - Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine About the Coffee: - Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa - Origin: Colombia - Grade: Supremo - Process: Washed - Species: Arabica - Varietal: Caturra

3 customer reviews

4.73

dafoxx80

This coffee is amazing! It definitely helps me get up and going every morning, without the coffee jitters and helps relieve my minor pains I seem to have after a long and hard workout! The coffee has a very desirable hint of chocolate and with no hemp hash flavor at all. Strava comes as a whole beans to help retain it's freshness, so don't forget your grinder. When it comes to the ordering processes, I ordered the coffee on Monday and received it in 2-3 days. I’ve already been recommending Strava to my friends and family wanting to find a way to add CBD into their diet. It’s a fantastic way to wake up and start your day!

Corenathin

I very tasty beverage with wonderful soothing effects

CalvinnHobbes

While I typically drink a darker coffee, this is a very nice coffee. The calming effects are noticeable and enjoyable.

About this brand

At Sträva Craft Coffee, we strive to roast exceptional signature, distinctive single-origin, and innovative CBD infused coffees. We strive to support local, independent cafes and businesses and are committed to providing exceptional products and service. We are passionate about building relationships with coffee farmers and their communities and strive to source the highest quality beans, and other natural ingredients, in a responsible, sustainable manner.