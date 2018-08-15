Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Peace & Wellness Collection / CBD Infused Products Elevate: Infused with Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil, 240mg CBD / 12oz Bag - Treat yourself to an exceptional cup of coffee - Feel Alert, Calm & Focused - Restore Balance - Alleviate Inflammation & Pain - Elevate your Body's Inherent Health - Compliment your Natural Wellness Routine About the Coffee: - Tasting Notes: Brown Sugar, Ripe Cherry, Natural Cocoa - Origin: Colombia - Grade: Supremo - Process: Washed - Species: Arabica - Varietal: Caturra
on August 15th, 2018
This coffee is amazing! It definitely helps me get up and going every morning, without the coffee jitters and helps relieve my minor pains I seem to have after a long and hard workout! The coffee has a very desirable hint of chocolate and with no hemp hash flavor at all. Strava comes as a whole beans to help retain it's freshness, so don't forget your grinder. When it comes to the ordering processes, I ordered the coffee on Monday and received it in 2-3 days. I’ve already been recommending Strava to my friends and family wanting to find a way to add CBD into their diet. It’s a fantastic way to wake up and start your day!
on January 30th, 2018
I very tasty beverage with wonderful soothing effects
on November 14th, 2017
While I typically drink a darker coffee, this is a very nice coffee. The calming effects are noticeable and enjoyable.