dafoxx80 on August 15th, 2018

This coffee is amazing! It definitely helps me get up and going every morning, without the coffee jitters and helps relieve my minor pains I seem to have after a long and hard workout! The coffee has a very desirable hint of chocolate and with no hemp hash flavor at all. Strava comes as a whole beans to help retain it's freshness, so don't forget your grinder. When it comes to the ordering processes, I ordered the coffee on Monday and received it in 2-3 days. I’ve already been recommending Strava to my friends and family wanting to find a way to add CBD into their diet. It’s a fantastic way to wake up and start your day!