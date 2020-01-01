 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Subduction Brazilian Coffee+Hemp Pods 10mg

by Subduction Coffee+Hemp

Subduction Coffee+Hemp Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Subduction Brazilian Coffee+Hemp Pods 10mg

About this product

This Brazilian beauty is one tasty treat. Excellent for those interested in a dark coffee with a little less bite, our Nossa Senhora is one fine brew. Rich and bold with low acidity and a deep roasted nutty caramel flavor without a burnt aftertaste. It is very popular with dark roast fanatics! Brazil produces over 40 percent of the world's coffee but this high-grade bean sets it apart from the norm. Sourced from one of the first FAIR TRADE ORGANIC Certified Farms in Brazil, this coffee is laid out to sun dry with the cherry on which imparts a rich fruit flavor onto the coffee bean. Our Brazilian is small batch roasted to the lighter side of dark to unlock all of it's distinct flavors. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: 8 K-compatible Pods Coffee Information- Origin: Brazil Growing Region: Triangulo Mineiro, Minas Gerais Varietal: Acaia, Bourbon, Catuai and Mundo Nova Altitude: 950 – 1000 Meters Roast: Dark Body: Bold Cup Profile: Nutty Caramel with a Sweet Fruit Finish Process: Natural (Dry) and Sun Dried Harvest Period: April thru July Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients

About this brand

Subduction Coffee produces a unique line of craft coffees infused with our proprietary CBD rich +Hemp formula. All coffees are Organic and Fair Trade Certified and the +Hemp infusion is made with Organic and Third Party Tested Hemp ingredients for uncompromised quality. Subduction's coffees are fresh roasted and packed for superior flavor and effect. Our extensive collection of the world's finest coffee varietals are available in both bagged and K compatible pods with a selectable +Hemp infusion level of either 10mg or 20mg CBD per serving. See for yourself why people love Subduction Coffee+Hemp!