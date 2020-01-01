 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Organic Coffees infused with our CBD rich +Hemp formula

About Subduction Coffee+Hemp

Subduction Coffee produces a unique line of craft coffees infused with our proprietary CBD rich +Hemp formula. All coffees are Organic and Fair Trade Certified and the +Hemp infusion is made with Organic and Third Party Tested Hemp ingredients for uncompromised quality. Subduction's coffees are fresh roasted and packed for superior flavor and effect. Our extensive collection of the world's finest coffee varietals are available in both bagged and K compatible pods with a selectable +Hemp infusion level of either 10mg or 20mg CBD per serving. See for yourself why people love Subduction Coffee+Hemp!

