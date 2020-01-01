About this product

Go Deep down into the darkness. Deep is a great choice for dark roast lovers looking for a little of that dark roast bite and a unique full flavor that can only be achieved with our artisanal blend of perfectly roasted organic beans. The beans used in Deep are each individually small batch roasted to their perfect Dark, unlocking all of the distinct flavors and producing a bold cup of coffee minimal acidity. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: (8) K-Compatible Pods Coffee Information- Origin: Various Growing Region: Various Varietal: Arabica varietals Roast: Dark Body: Bold Cup Profile: Caramel Dark Chocolate Earthy Process: Various Harvest Period: Various Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients