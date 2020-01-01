About this product

This Ethiopian Bean is a fantastic choice for those looking for a distinct coffee with a slightly floral citrus vibe. Many taste a Yirgacheffe and never go back! Yirgacheffe is a small region within the much larger region of Sidamo in southern Ethiopia. It is widely considered the birthplace of coffee. Ethiopian Yirgacheffe stands tall among the best beans of the world, and certainly the among the best in Ethiopia itself. Our Yirgacheffe is small batch roasted to perfection unlocking all of the distinct flavors this varietal is known for. When you receive your Subduction COFFEE+HEMP there will be one thing that is abundantly clear, we make some seriously great coffees! Choice beans and our unique high purity +HEMP formula will add a new dimension to your daily routine. We're all about good coffee, good living and putting a smile on the face of our customers. We believe everyone deserves the fresh coffee experience and because of this every order you receive from us is roasted within days of grinding and ground and packaged within hours of shipment. Box Size: (8) K Compatible Pods Coffee Information- Origin: Ethiopia Growing Region: Yirgacheffe Varietal: Arabica - Heirloom Altitude: 1700 - 2200 Meters Roast: Medium Dark Body: Light to Medium Cup Profile: Floral and Fruity Citrus Process: Wet and Sun Dried Harvest Period: October thru December Certification: USDA Organic, Fair Trade Certified +HEMP Information- Origin: American Grown Contents: Proprietary Formula Spectrum: Broad Cannabidiol: +HEMP 10 (10mg CBD), +HEMP 20 (20mg CBD) Certification: Organic Hemp, 3rd Party tested ingredients