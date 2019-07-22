 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Sneaker

Sneaker

by Sublime Canna

About this product

The Sublime Sneaker plugs directly into any USB outlet and also attaches to your keychain for discreet and on-the-go vaping. You never have to worry about losing your charge – or charger – again thanks to Sublime’s convenient design. Compatible with most standard vape cartridges.

Purpskrt420

How long am I supposed to charge my sneaker battery for

moynistan

A friend bought this on a trip to San Diego and we used it pretty hard for about 12 days straight. Seemed fine to me, cheap and superbasic, which was exactly the point. Gave it away at the end of the trip.

Amanda535

Great basic battery. I love that I can plug this battery directly in a USB to charge. No more where is the charger? It heats at a lower level than other products so I only use Sublime carts with this battery. It's very easy to use, no buttons, nothing for my Mom to be confused about, just hit and go. I have several batteries and have never had a problem.

About this brand

Sublime Canna is an Oakland-based, award-winning cannabis manufacturing company. We believe in the positive role cannabis can play in enhancing people’s lives, and our mission is to provide consumers with the most pleasurable, effective, and reliable products on the market.