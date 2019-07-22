Purpskrt420
on July 22nd, 2019
How long am I supposed to charge my sneaker battery for
The Sublime Sneaker plugs directly into any USB outlet and also attaches to your keychain for discreet and on-the-go vaping. You never have to worry about losing your charge – or charger – again thanks to Sublime’s convenient design. Compatible with most standard vape cartridges.
on May 2nd, 2019
A friend bought this on a trip to San Diego and we used it pretty hard for about 12 days straight. Seemed fine to me, cheap and superbasic, which was exactly the point. Gave it away at the end of the trip.
on February 18th, 2019
Great basic battery. I love that I can plug this battery directly in a USB to charge. No more where is the charger? It heats at a lower level than other products so I only use Sublime carts with this battery. It's very easy to use, no buttons, nothing for my Mom to be confused about, just hit and go. I have several batteries and have never had a problem.