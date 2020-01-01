About this product

25mg CBD + 25mg THC Our 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD (cannabidiol) synergistically produces therapeutic effects in this aromatic blend. CBD has been shown to naturally reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Our Lemon Ginger with Turmeric tea is also high in anti-oxidants and vitamin C to help ease stress and boost the immune system, while improving digestion and blood circulation. Caffeine free.