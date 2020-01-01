Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
25mg CBD + 25mg THC Our 1:1 ratio of THC to CBD (cannabidiol) synergistically produces therapeutic effects in this aromatic blend. CBD has been shown to naturally reduce pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Our Lemon Ginger with Turmeric tea is also high in anti-oxidants and vitamin C to help ease stress and boost the immune system, while improving digestion and blood circulation. Caffeine free.
Be the first to review this product.