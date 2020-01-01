 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian 40mg 20-pack

Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian 40mg 20-pack

by Subtle Tea

Write a review
Subtle Tea Edibles Beverages Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian 40mg 20-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

40mg THC Our aromatic blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, catnip, and peppermint into a calming bedtime elixir. Valerian is a traditional remedy for insomnia and other sleep problems, chamomile has relaxing properties, and peppermint also aids in healthy digestion. A perfect way to slow down when life gets too hectic. Caffeine free. FLAVOR: Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian THC CONTENT: 40mg SERVING SIZE: 1 Tea Pouch (1.9g) SERVINGS PER: 1

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Subtle Tea Logo