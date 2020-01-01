About this product

40mg THC Our aromatic blend combines the soothing properties of chamomile, catnip, and peppermint into a calming bedtime elixir. Valerian is a traditional remedy for insomnia and other sleep problems, chamomile has relaxing properties, and peppermint also aids in healthy digestion. A perfect way to slow down when life gets too hectic. Caffeine free. FLAVOR: Dreamtime PM™ with Valerian THC CONTENT: 40mg SERVING SIZE: 1 Tea Pouch (1.9g) SERVINGS PER: 1