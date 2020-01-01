Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
40mg THC Firmly rooted in Indian culture and handed down over centuries, Masala chai is an Ayurvedic classic. The earthy flavors in this spiced blend compose a deeply satisfying herbal treat. Its caffeine-free South African rooibos base helps enhance healthy hair and skin, give your immune system a boost, and improve ease of breathing. Add milk and honey to suit your taste.
Be the first to review this product.