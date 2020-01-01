 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Masala Chai 40mg 20-pack

by Subtle Tea

About this product

40mg THC Firmly rooted in Indian culture and handed down over centuries, Masala chai is an Ayurvedic classic. The earthy flavors in this spiced blend compose a deeply satisfying herbal treat. Its caffeine-free South African rooibos base helps enhance healthy hair and skin, give your immune system a boost, and improve ease of breathing. Add milk and honey to suit your taste.

About this brand

