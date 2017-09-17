 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Don’t let the name scare you! The only herbicidal warfare Agent Orange will wage is between the excellence of this strain’s flavors and uplifting effects. A well-balanced hybrid that combines the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus fruit will entice you immediately, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make this bud stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.

Waterissexy69

Very euphoric and uplifting. Notably different from other strains like Lemon Skunk, Girl Scout Cookies, ect. Most strains I have seem to blend together and have no real difference, but Agent Orange is different. Very energizing and refreshing, even on a high tolerence such as myself. Right now Im in the middle of a 3 day tolerence break and will update on monday.

Sugarleaf was founded with a vision that we could one day being the best in the world at growing cannabis. This goes deeper than just yield, potency, or brand knowledge, staying true to who we are and always doing the right thing is at the core of every decision we make as a company. In every industry, there is a level of precision that can hardly be re-created by others, we strive to maintain that level every day. A wise man once said “only when one loves what he does can greatness be achieved,” and we love what we do. We feel we have a unique opportunity to shape how an industry is perceived, as cannabis transforms out of almost 100 years of prohibition we take pride in being at the core group of pioneers that will continuously move the industry forward in a positive direction. An opportunity so grand should not be taken lightly; we lead by example, we are who we want the industry to become.