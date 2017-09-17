Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Don’t let the name scare you! The only herbicidal warfare Agent Orange will wage is between the excellence of this strain’s flavors and uplifting effects. A well-balanced hybrid that combines the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus fruit will entice you immediately, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make this bud stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.
on September 17th, 2017
Very euphoric and uplifting. Notably different from other strains like Lemon Skunk, Girl Scout Cookies, ect. Most strains I have seem to blend together and have no real difference, but Agent Orange is different. Very energizing and refreshing, even on a high tolerence such as myself. Right now Im in the middle of a 3 day tolerence break and will update on monday.