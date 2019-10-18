 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Pooty Tang Flower

by Sugarleaf

5.05
About this product

The Pootie Tang strain was created in 2012 by New House Seed Co. A joint venture between Tierra Rojo and Paco, two Colorado based growers. The strain is a cross between LA Kush, an indica dominant hybrid known for its relaxing and euphoric properties, and Tang Tang, a racy sativa strain derived from a Blue Sonja backcross. The strain is prevalent in Colorado but can be difficult to find in other states. Pootie Tang won 3rd place at the 2015 Denver Cannabis Cup for best sativa flower.. Pootie Tang is best used when you want a pick me up. Pootie Tang may also increase appetite. Pootie Tang can generally be described as earthy, hashy, and tangy. The smell is predominantly earthy, which is consistent with the aroma of each of the parents. The underlying tangy-ness is a mild citrus smell – like a fresh grapefruit as opposed to a ripe orange. The taste can generally be described as dry, musty and slightly refreshing. The taste is predominantly earthy, which is consistent with both parents. The refreshing flavors can range from tangy (from the Tang Tang) to more piney (from the LA Kush). Despite the name, do not expect the flavor to be intensely ‘orange’. Pootie Tang induces a strong head high with the classic frontal lobe sativa buzz. This strain can be somewhat of a ‘creeper’ with delayed effects that continue to increase in intensity over time. The LA Kush balances out the racy nature of the Tang Tang high. Overall, Pootie Tang induces a classic stoney sativa sensation that is concentrated in the head.

5 customer reviews

5.05

Jpsteel

Satisfied feeling mellow but yet upbeat little creative

VoodooIdol

I got mine from a company GRASSS ROOTS...and I must say for someone whose been smoking 60 years, I’ll say this is some great bud all around. Taste, was fruity,sweet,nice, I smoked this to rid me of some pain...WWOWOWOWOwhat a great job,,, Started out smooth, n soon noticed I was watching an infomercial......that’s good....!!!! I had hit it only 5 times.. This is a new brand and so far FIVE STARS!!!!! Quality of medicine, good packaging pungent , I bought an 1/8 of 4 other strains they have...........Looking forward to trying em all.. Try em , peace, btw this is pretty potent so go slow n it’s terpene profile is nice wide this is a good Medicine.... Enjoy Peace.

About this brand

At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!