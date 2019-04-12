PVD2002fan
on April 12th, 2019
Jason Flynn is the Sugarleaf WA master grower of this strain, featured on You tube. He verifies a pictured plant as indica dominant.
2014 Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Winner, this blend of Kush and Skunk provides the perfect balance of head and body high in a Sativa-dominant strain with a bright, tropical flavor. Total Canna: 31.1% THC: 31.1% CBD: 0%
