  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Presidential Kush

Presidential Kush

by Sugarleaf

Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Presidential Kush
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Presidential Kush
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Presidential Kush
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Presidential Kush
Sugarleaf Cannabis Flower Presidential Kush

About this product

2014 Cannabis Cup People’s Choice Winner, this blend of Kush and Skunk provides the perfect balance of head and body high in a Sativa-dominant strain with a bright, tropical flavor. Total Canna: 31.1% THC: 31.1% CBD: 0%

1 customer review

PVD2002fan

Jason Flynn is the Sugarleaf WA master grower of this strain, featured on You tube. He verifies a pictured plant as indica dominant.

About this brand

Sugarleaf Logo
At Sugarleaf we understand that it all starts with a seed. Carefully bred by the most dedicated artisans. Skillfully tended in the most nurturing environment. Because from remarkable seeds, remarkable things will grow. Sugarleaf began with the seed of inspiration: “Cannabis Perfected.” We take pride in our deep roots as core pioneers of our industry. More than yield, potency or brand knowledge, we strive to create a product which enhances people’s lives. Taking Cannabis from the darkness of prohibition into the sunlight of realization makes for exciting times– and we never forget how lucky we are to live it every day. We lead by example, moving our industry forward. We are who we want our industry to become. We promise you “Cannabis Perfected.” To always remain true to the seed of inspiration that is Sugarleaf. To bring together only the best of the best – from seed to store. And above all, to never forget that it is people who matter the most!