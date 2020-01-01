 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by SugarTop Buddery

SugarTop Buddery's Narnia is an in-house cross of Jack Herer and Trainwreck. This potent sativa dominant hybrid bears a strong Eucalyptus scent that leaves a minty taste on the palate. A pleasant, clear-minded high; great for, hiking, biking or creative projects. Transform your day into a fantastic wonderland.

SugarTop Buddery is a Eugene, Oregon based producer, cultivating Top Grade Tasty Flower and their own signature line of Pre-Rolls: “The Bats”. SugarTop is proudly releasing their new Stubby Bat Multipack and will have collaborative batches of shatter available in the future. Founded by musician/artist brother/sister duo Jarrod and Anna Kaplan, SugarTop is a community oriented business focusing on supporting arts, music and local causes.