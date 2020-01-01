 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Chongo Ceramic Bong

Chongo Ceramic Bong

by SUMMERLAND

Write a review
SUMMERLAND Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chongo Ceramic Bong
SUMMERLAND Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chongo Ceramic Bong
SUMMERLAND Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chongo Ceramic Bong
SUMMERLAND Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Chongo Ceramic Bong

$220.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The definition of a classic. As familiar as a well-worn drug rug and as dependable as that one uncle who always gets you high around the bonfire, Chongo is simply timeless. 12"H X 4.5"W We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

SUMMERLAND Logo
Bongs & Pipes for contemporary consumption. Hand crafted in California.