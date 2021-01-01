About this product

The definition of a classic. As familiar as a well-worn drug rug and as dependable as that one uncle who always gets you high around the bonfire, Chongo is simply timeless.



12"H X 4.5"W



We use only the best lead-free, food-safe glaze and ceramic, and a high-grade silicone grommet to ensure clean hits and airtight carbs, every time.