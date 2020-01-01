 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Dub Live Resin Sauce

Sour Dub Live Resin Sauce

by Summit Boys

Write a review
Summit Boys Concentrates Solvent Sour Dub Live Resin Sauce

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Sour Dub is a perfect cross of Sour Diesel and Bubba, resulting in a well rounded sativa leaning hybrid thats sure to keep the paranoia commonly associated with some Sour Diesel phenotypes at bay while still preserving a sweet gas flavor with a mellowed effect courtesy of the Bubba Kush. Its aromatic nose and well rounded effects are sure to keep you stress free and motivated throughout your work day.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Summit Boys Logo
Summit Boys prides itself on using only the highest-quality, locally sourced, and sustainable cannabis to produce the utmost in quality and effect across its entire line of Caviar Sugar, Caviar Crumble, and more. Our mission is to produce the highest quality hydrocarbon extracts available on the market today while always doing the most to satisfy the most refined palettes!