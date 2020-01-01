Motor Breath Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$32.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$40.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
0.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Sour Dub is a perfect cross of Sour Diesel and Bubba, resulting in a well rounded sativa leaning hybrid thats sure to keep the paranoia commonly associated with some Sour Diesel phenotypes at bay while still preserving a sweet gas flavor with a mellowed effect courtesy of the Bubba Kush. Its aromatic nose and well rounded effects are sure to keep you stress free and motivated throughout your work day.
Be the first to review this product.