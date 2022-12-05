About this product
Sour Dub is a perfect cross of Sour Diesel and Bubba, resulting in a well rounded sativa leaning hybrid thats sure to keep the paranoia commonly associated with some Sour Diesel phenotypes at bay while still preserving a sweet gas flavor with a mellowed effect courtesy of the Bubba Kush. Its aromatic nose and well rounded effects are sure to keep you stress free and motivated throughout your work day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!