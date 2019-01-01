About this product
Our CBD-infused pet oils are specially formulated with supporting herbs that may help dogs and cats with symptoms like muscle spasms, joint pain, or anxiety. These oils contain nutrient-dense olive oil, medicinal herbal allies, and Oregon grown hemp. Hercules- Passionflower and Valerian to help with seizures and muscle spasms. Aja- St. John's Wort and White Willow for pain (Use caution with cats- See sungodmeds.com for more information). Heka- Lemon balm and Chamomile for anxiousness. Formulated for 170mg CBD
