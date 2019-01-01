 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Hemp CBD Pet Oil- Herb Infused

by Sun God Medicinals

Our CBD-infused pet oils are specially formulated with supporting herbs that may help dogs and cats with symptoms like muscle spasms, joint pain, or anxiety. These oils contain nutrient-dense olive oil, medicinal herbal allies, and Oregon grown hemp. Hercules- Passionflower and Valerian to help with seizures and muscle spasms. Aja- St. John's Wort and White Willow for pain (Use caution with cats- See sungodmeds.com for more information). Heka- Lemon balm and Chamomile for anxiousness. Formulated for 170mg CBD

Herbal infused products formulated with supporting herbs that provide comfort and support for specific symptoms. We only use organically grown, healing herbs that can be cultivated in beautiful Southern Oregon. With three product lines - one with infused cannabis, one with infused hemp, and one with just herbal compounds - we support our region’s organic herb farmers, sustainable wildcrafters, health-conscious food producers, and local artists whenever possible. At Sun God Medicinals we create products with the health of our customers in mind - blending, extracting, and producing effective, high quality products that really work for you, your family, and your friends.