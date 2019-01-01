About this product
A 3.5 oz healing salve formulated with supporting herbs to relieve muscle tensions and spasms. Made with CBD-Rich whole plant hemp oil and other certified organic herbs from Southern Oregon. This salve may benefit sore or stiff muscles. Ingredients: Olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, skullcap, passionflower, chamomile, Oregon grown whole-plant hemp oil, beeswax, vitamin E oil. Extra Strength- Formulated for 400mg CBD. For external use only.
