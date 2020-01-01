 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Big Monkey Glue #4

Big Monkey Glue #4

by Sundance Gardens

Write a review
Sundance Gardens Cannabis Flower Big Monkey Glue #4

About this product

Commonly known as "Gorilla Glue #4," Big Monky Glue #4 is a very popular indica dominant hybrid. The buzz is more corporal, leaving you feeling relaxed and emotionally uplifted. However, you will be extremely content with your mental state as well. This strain descends from Chem's Sister and Chocolate Diesel, which explains its earthy, pungent smell. It can help with reducing chronic pain such as arthritis and chronic back pain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Sundance Gardens Logo
Sundance Gardens was founded on the principles of great plants. Here at Sundance Gardens, we believe pampered plants make for a better, more potent product. Our staff is highly trained and experienced in the marijuana cultivation field. Each staff member was carefully screened not only for experience, but the quality of experience. Sundance Gardens strives for the best grown marijuana in the state. Our clients are saying the same, too.