Commonly known as "Gorilla Glue #4," Big Monky Glue #4 is a very popular indica dominant hybrid. The buzz is more corporal, leaving you feeling relaxed and emotionally uplifted. However, you will be extremely content with your mental state as well. This strain descends from Chem's Sister and Chocolate Diesel, which explains its earthy, pungent smell. It can help with reducing chronic pain such as arthritis and chronic back pain.