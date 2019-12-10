luckynlove on November 22nd, 2019

If you’re looking for the comfy couch with weighted blanket, mixed with hot cocoa in front of fire place on snowy nights, then this is the strain for you. It’s green with hint of orange flecks and is sticky. Cherry Punch will hit you in the back of the throat by surprise and make you cough, when you first hit it. But once you’ve dived into the flower it takes you to a whole nother level of relaxed body feeling. Which is where hot cocoa works well! You forget about the stress and anxiety of the day. Good memories slowly enter your brain and you drift into comfort and peace. Good for pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, and decent for insomnia. I experienced watery eyes when smoking the bowl as well. It is a child to AK-47 and Purple Punch. It’s an Indica dominant hybrid just wanting for you to relax for the day. Has a tendency to make you forget as well.