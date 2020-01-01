 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolate Thai

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Flower Chocolate Thai

Chocolate Thai

Chocolate Thai
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

A legendary landrace strain from Thailand, Chocolate Thai first made an appearance in the U.S. sometime in the 1960s as “Thai sticks,” spindly flowers tied to a bamboo stick that were renowned for their potent high. Old school heads remember these buds as slender and airy, medium-to-dark brown in color, and possessing a unique chocolate-coffee aroma. Due to the fact that it was a long-flowering, low-yielding sativa strain that always produced male flowers and seeds and was incredibly difficult to clone and grow, it is most likely that Chocolate Thai no longer exists in its original form. There are several seed lines sold under the name, but these have either been crossbred to provide some stabilizing traits or are of unknown provenance.     

We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.