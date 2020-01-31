Azscott
on January 31st, 2020
I don't know why I'm not getting the sativa high with this strain. Buds look good, crystalized, smells a little.
EFFECT Relaxed Creative Energetic GOOD FOR Headaches Stress Depression FLAVOR Herbal Pine Lavender CANNABINOIDS 27% THCa 26.7% Δ9-THC 0.3% TERPENES 0.4% p-Cymene 0.5% β-Pinene 0.1% α-Pinene 0.1% Linalool 0.1% β-Caryophyllene 0.1%
Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.