Tardis #20

by Sunday Goods

Sunday Goods Cannabis Flower Tardis #20

About this product

EFFECT Relaxed Creative Energetic GOOD FOR Headaches Stress Depression FLAVOR Herbal Pine Lavender CANNABINOIDS 27% THCa 26.7% Δ9-THC 0.3% TERPENES 0.4% p-Cymene 0.5% β-Pinene 0.1% α-Pinene 0.1% Linalool 0.1% β-Caryophyllene 0.1%

1 customer review

Azscott

I don't know why I'm not getting the sativa high with this strain. Buds look good, crystalized, smells a little.

About this strain

Tardis

Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral  effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.  

About this brand

Sunday Goods Logo
We're here to make people feel good, with a cannabis experience that's just right for each person, each time. Enjoy all-natural, top-quality cannabis that produces specific effects through high-integrity growing. Available in stores in CA and AZ. Free delivery in AZ.