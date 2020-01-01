 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Planter Small perfectly sized planters for each individual clone in soil. Sturdy construction ensures secure protection from being broken or crushed. Paperboard materials allow for branding space for your company and products. Fly Trap Growing often means keeping away pests that will destroy the plants so we created a natural paper flytrap option. Sell your own recyclable flytraps along with clones. Made of sustainable materials and customizable in any shape or size. Space for marketing and any relevant information you want to share. Carrying Case Convenient carrying case for a set of clones. Allows plants to travel upright preventing any loss of soil or plant material while in transit. Can be customized to fit any number of clones from 3 or more. Secure closure system and handle for simple and easy transport. Large branding space for company and product information as well as growing instructions if desired.

We provide beautiful sustainable packaging that reflects the quality of your products and the brand identity of your company. We create innovative customized solutions for your individual needs. We seek to establish long term relationships with clients so they have a reliable consistent partner for all their packaging for the life of their business. We seek to preserve the world’s natural resources by finding alternative materials and processes to work with. We love to align with passionate like-minded people allowing for an ease and flow of business and exchange of ideas all working towards fulfilling your needs and goals. We want to be your resource and counsel first and foremost. We are your open source for info, guidelines, and education. We believe in challenging the status quo by designing, manufacturing, and distributing inventive packaging made with sustainable materials.