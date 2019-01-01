 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
5′ x 5′ Super Clone Grow Room

by Super Closet

5′ x 5′ Super Clone Grow Room

About this product

The 5′ x 5′  Super Clone Room features two of the most effective cloner in the world, SuperCloset’s SuperCloner 50. These Deep Water Culture germination/cloning systems house a combined whopping 100 plant locations. The Super Clone Room pairs this world class cloner with the best grow tent in the industry, the Gorilla Grow Tent. This grow package is lit by two 4-foot 4-bulb Sun Blaze Cool Spectrum fixtures that are hung from adjustable heavy duty yo-yo’s. Additionally, the Super Clone Room is fitted with a Phresh carbon filter for effective odor control, fans, safety features, cloning racks, and 4 5-gallon soil pots for mammoth mother plants, as well as everything else you need to successfully get your crop started immediately. SuperCloset has made cloning super effortless with the addition of the Super Clone Room to its portfolio of Super products. Clone with ease the very first time – and every time – with the Super Clone Room.

About this brand

SuperCloset, also known as SuperPonics, is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and maintains a perfect A+ rating, surpassing any other company in the hydroponics industry. SuperCloset is known as the leading manufacturer of Automated Superponic Grow Systems and Grow Boxes in the world. We have won several awards for our innovating and revolutionary designs and are continually researching ways to build upon our already successful systems! SuperCloset is dedicated to spreading the incredible advantages of growing hydroponically and harvesting local and sustainable foods and herbs. Growing your own fruits, vegetables, herbs, and spices is one of the best ways to help our environment, as well as your health. Based in beautiful San Francisco, California, SuperCloset is home to the best Indoor Hydroponic Grow Cabinets and Vertical Growing Systems in the World. San Francisco provides the perfect environment for SuperCloset; combining innovative and imaginative ideologies with progressive methods of harvesting local, sustainable, and organic products! We’re right at home in the Bay! Founded by CEO Kip Andersen in 2002, literally in his garage, SuperCloset has quickly become the industry leader within the Hydroponic Cabinet and Indoor Gardening Community. We have a highly trained and seasoned crew that works around the clock to ensure the highest quality cabinets and fully automated SuperPonics and VerticalPonics systems possible. In addition to being the ONLY Better Business Bureau accredited member with an A+ rating in our industry (as of October 2010), we are also the winner of 2008’s Best Cabinet of the Year award, Best Overall System in 2009, and Best Budget Grow Box for our SuperLocker in 2010. With all of these accolades, our reputation quite obviously precedes us. We work 1-on-1 with all of our customers ensuring that their needs and expectations are exceeded with effectiveness and efficiency.