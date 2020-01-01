🤖🍁 Mono growbox - Lights, ventilation and climate control bundle
by SuperGreenLab
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
No stores nearby
The K5 Series is comprised of the perfect mix of 3 and 5 Watt Light Emitting Diodes. Each of the three primary ranges of the photosynthetic spectrum can be dimmed and intensified individually to give your plants their ideal spectral ratios from seed straight through to harvest. The K5 Series boasts an extra large footprint that dwarfs those of competing LEDs and now even equals that of traditional grow lighting. The Secondary Optical Lenses individually focus and intensify the output of every single diode, significantly magnifying PAR and increasing canopy penetration. This revolutionary series of LED grow lights will produce the biggest and best yields, while consuming approximately half the electricity and producing a fraction of the heat of HID lighting. Your Kind K5 LED Grow Light Fixture will cultivate record breaking yields, both in quantity and quality, while running quieter, cooler, and more efficiently than any other grow light. Guaranteed. Full Specifications of the K5 – XL1000 Best Indoor Grow Light: Dimensions: 26″ x 20″ x 3.5″ Weight: 36 lbs. Actual Wattage: 650w HID Wattage Equivalent: 1000w Total Diodes: 320 Diode Wattage: Perfect Mix of 3w & 5w Footprint: 5′ x 5′ Input Voltage: 100-240V AC Power Input Work Frequency: 50/60 Hz – Suitable for Global Energy Environment Output Voltage: UL Standard Output Voltage – Less than 76V DC Amperage: 5.25 Replaces: 1000w Traditional Grow Light / Actual Wattage: 650w
Be the first to review this product.