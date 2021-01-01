About this product

The K5 Series is comprised of the perfect mix of 3 and 5 Watt Light Emitting Diodes. Each of the three primary ranges of the photosynthetic spectrum can be dimmed and intensified individually to give your plants their ideal spectral ratios from seed straight through to harvest. The K5 Series boasts an extra large footprint that dwarfs those of competing LEDs and now even equals that of traditional grow lighting. The Secondary Optical Lenses individually focus and intensify the output of every single diode, significantly magnifying PAR and increasing canopy penetration. This revolutionary series of LED grow lights will produce the biggest and best yields, while consuming approximately half the electricity and producing a fraction of the heat of HID lighting.



Your Kind K5 LED Grow Light Fixture will cultivate record breaking yields, both in quantity and quality, while running quieter, cooler, and more efficiently than any other grow light. Guaranteed.



Full Specifications of the K5 – XL1000 Best Indoor Grow Light:



Dimensions: 26″ x 20″ x 3.5″

Weight: 36 lbs.

Actual Wattage: 650w

HID Wattage Equivalent: 1000w

Total Diodes: 320

Diode Wattage: Perfect Mix of 3w & 5w

Footprint: 5′ x 5′

Input Voltage: 100-240V AC Power Input

Work Frequency: 50/60 Hz – Suitable for Global Energy Environment

Output Voltage: UL Standard Output Voltage – Less than 76V DC

Amperage: 5.25

Replaces: 1000w Traditional Grow Light / Actual Wattage: 650w