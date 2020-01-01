 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Morris Code

by Super Farm

About this product

This 50/50 hybrid has an earthy and cheesy aroma with dense, dark green buds. It has both a heady buzz combined with strong pain-relieving body high that leads to slightly sedated effects later. Enjoy this bud in the afternoon for a quiet evening of rest and relaxation. THCa: 21.12% CBDa: 0%

About this brand

Composed of over 30 flower rooms with just over 1,000 square feet per room. Our boutique-sized rooms make it much easier for the perfect environment to be achieved, allowing for very happy cannabis plants with gorgeous and robust flowers. We harvest fresh product every 2 days while rotating rooms thru a 60-70 day flowering cycle. Our team is composed of very passionate cannabis enthusiasts who pride themselves on paying attention to the tiniest details throughout the growing process. Our goal at our facilities is to cultivate the most efficiently grown pounds of top shelf indoor cannabis! Please ask your local dispensary about Super-farm flowers so you can try them if you haven’t already!