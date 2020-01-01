Plantlife Royal Black
by Future Harvest
Used to maintain green lower leaves needed to fuel fruit production, Green Stay® helps revive and refresh plants experiencing natural stress during the flowering cycle and should be used at the first sign of stress. Green Stay® aids against; calcium, magnesium, and iron deficiencies. NOTE: Do not spray on flowers or unrooted cuttings. TIP – Signs of plant stress include: -Burnt leaf tips -Mild plant wilt -Leaf discolouration -Curled leaf tips
