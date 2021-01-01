About this product

Used to maintain green lower leaves needed to fuel fruit production, Green Stay® helps revive and refresh plants experiencing natural stress during the flowering cycle and should be used at the first sign of stress. Green Stay® aids against; calcium, magnesium, and iron deficiencies.



NOTE: Do not spray on flowers or unrooted cuttings.



TIP – Signs of plant stress include:



-Burnt leaf tips

-Mild plant wilt

-Leaf discolouration

-Curled leaf tips