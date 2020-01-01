 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
INSTANT JUNGLE® 0.081-0.004-0.02

by Supernatural Brand

Supernatural Brand Growing Nutrients INSTANT JUNGLE® 0.081-0.004-0.02

Foliar feeding, when used as a supplement to your regular plant feeding program, will provide you with very impressive results. Radioisotope testing has shown that all plant surfaces absorb foliar spray, making foliar feeding 8-10 times more effective than root feeding alone. When the correct foliar spray plant food is applied properly the result is a feedback loop. Foliar feeding increases the rate of photosynthesis which in turn increases water and nutrient uptake by the plant’s vascular system. A fine mist is all that is required. It is most desirable to apply the foliar spray in the morning to ensure absorption over evaporation. A humid growth environment with a temperature below 80°F (27°C) is ideal as the plant’s main nutrient canals, the stomata, remain open at lower temperatures. Instant Jungle® may be used in other ways. Use it to saturate seed for germination. Spray stock plants before taking cuttings to keep them moist during the transition to the growth medium.

Supernatural® Brand, incorporated in 1997, has developed a line of high quality products that work together to provide your plants with an optimal growth environment throughout their entire life cycle. Our extensive research and development has focused on fusion and maximization of the best of foliar, solid and liquid phase growth techniques. The company’s genesis lies in its founder’s lifelong passion for growing beautifully clean plants of all types. Decades worth of experience working with many plant varieties and growth techniques led him to realize that many modern growth techniques have certain drawbacks that prevent plants from reaching their full potential. The Supernatural® Brand product line, from growth medium to plant foods, has been designed precisely to overcome these drawbacks. By providing your plants with optimal growth conditions for their entire life cycle, you will achieve truly impressive results. Supernatural® Brand products, already sold worldwide, are gaining even more attention from those who want their plants to be the best.