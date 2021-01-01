Supernatural Brand
INSTANT JUNGLE® 0.081-0.004-0.02
Foliar feeding, when used as a supplement to your regular plant feeding program, will provide you with very impressive results. Radioisotope testing has shown that all plant surfaces absorb foliar spray, making foliar feeding 8-10 times more effective than root feeding alone.
When the correct foliar spray plant food is applied properly the result is a feedback loop. Foliar feeding increases the rate of photosynthesis which in turn increases water and nutrient uptake by the plant’s vascular system.
A fine mist is all that is required. It is most desirable to apply the foliar spray in the morning to ensure absorption over evaporation. A humid growth environment with a temperature below 80°F (27°C) is ideal as the plant’s main nutrient canals, the stomata, remain open at lower temperatures.
Instant Jungle® may be used in other ways. Use it to saturate seed for germination. Spray stock plants before taking cuttings to keep them moist during the transition to the growth medium.
