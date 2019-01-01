 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GSC WAX AND SHATTER LIQUIDIZER KIT BY SWAGG TERPENES

by Swagg Terpenes

The GSC Wax and Shatter Liquidizer Kit by Swagg Terpenes allows you to finally turn your wax into a terpene-rich e-liquid that’s as easy to vape as it gets. Enjoy a magnificent terpene profile that delivers the experience you crave, while simultaneously savoring the outstanding flavor that Swagg Terpenes has managed to create. GSC is an Indica-heavy hybrid that’s known for being extremely potent. Effects are typically felt within minutes and can last for up to a few hours. Best of all, the GSC Shatter and Wax Liquidizer is incredibly easy to use. Simply mix two milliliters with a gram of wax and heat it to blend the ingredients together. Then, pour the newly liquefied concentrate into your vape cartridge and you’re good to go! This product is free of non-organic ingredients, and it’s compatible with any standard vape cartridge. Even better, it takes only a couple of minutes to work its magic. *Features: Takes Just Moments to Mix. Amazing Flavor. Voted the Best in Arizona Smoke & Vape Shops Market. No Separation Stays Mixed Food Grade. Works with ALL Your Favorite Atomizers, Tanks, etc. Contains No Nicotine. Not Intended to be mixed with Nicotine. NO THC Additional Info Shipped in discreet packaging via USPS mail. Starting at $14.99

SWAGG-TERPENES Established in August of 2018, Swagg Terpenes came about to provide a unique way to take your vaping experience to the next level. The innovative line of Swagg Liquidizers allow any wax concentrate product to be turned into a vape-friendly liquid within minutes. Our facility in Phoenix, Arizona houses industry experts who workday and night to ensure that the quality of our products is consistent as well as outstanding. We take our work very seriously, and care about improving the way in which our customers enjoy their concentrate products.."