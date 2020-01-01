SWAGG-TERPENES Established in August of 2018, Swagg Terpenes came about to provide a unique way to take your vaping experience to the next level. The innovative line of Swagg Liquidizers allow any wax concentrate product to be turned into a vape-friendly liquid within minutes. Our facility in Phoenix, Arizona houses industry experts who workday and night to ensure that the quality of our products is consistent as well as outstanding. We take our work very seriously, and care about improving the way in which our customers enjoy their concentrate products.."