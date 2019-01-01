At Sweet Mary Jane we create products that sell the company instead of vice versa, specializing in small batch artisanal desserts and medicinal tincture blends all made by hand, custom to each order. We are dedicated to using carefully sourced, fresh, vibrant, high-end ingredients to create approachable, adventurous products that are a pleasure for both body and mind. Our process starts with premium cannabis, quality chocolate, pure vanilla, organic oils, and continues all the way until you bite into that 'melt in your mouth' brownie or take a drop of our Re-Leaf tinctures. Our baking methods and innovative infusions are carefully designed, honed and refined all while keeping the consumer in mind to deliver the best experience possible. Sweet Mary Jane was founded by Karin Lazarus. In 2009, she took home the grand prize in the Scharffen Berger Chocolate Adventure Contest for her Chocolate-Filled Pandan Dumplings and used the prize money to start the company. Sweet Mary Jane's approach to baking with cannabis emphasizes the plants benefits combined with delicious tasting treats and medicinally focused tinctures. Karin’s unique vision and customer loyalty has won Sweet Mary Jane awards from 1st place at Cannabis Cup for Re-Leaf 3:1 to the 2017 THC Championship Best Edible. Our mission is to provide high quality, consistently dosed products you can rely on all the while working to eradicate stigmas surrounding cannabis use by spreading health and wellness throughout our community with the use of herbal medicine, as well as deliver alternatives to addictive prescription medications that have lead to the opioid crisis locally and across the nation.