Grandaddy Purp 350 mg Full Spectrum CBD Vape .5ML
by Deluxe Leaf
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
People have been squeezing oranges for the juice or peeling them and eating them whole for centuries. Which ever way you prefer, this terpene profile is so close to the real thing, you’ll think you’re getting your daily dose of Vitamin C.
on August 31st, 2019
My peeps really like this and so do I
on August 28th, 2019
It's one of the companies favorite's, now it's mine! It's kinda of got like an Orange and vanilla vibe but it's not like a creamsicle. idk. I just know I really like it and I've been impressed with all their terps.