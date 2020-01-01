 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
White Sangria Pre-Roll 1g

by Tahoe Hydroponics

About this product

About this strain

White Sangria

White Sangria

White Sangria is the functional indica-dominant hybrid cross of Tahoe Hydro OG and Gelato 45. This strain’s buds are bright green with facets of purple throughout and emanate an aroma of pine, citrus, and sweetness. The buzz is happy and uplifting while leaving the body cozy and collected. Its effects are perfect for patients seeking relief from depression, anxiety, and minor physical discomfort. However, with continued use, this strain can take on a semi-sedative quality and lead to more pervasive relaxation.   

About this brand

