  3. Tahoe Hydro OG
Hybrid

Tahoe Hydro OG

Tahoe Hydro OG by Tahoe Hydroponic Company, which won the 2016 Jack Herer Cup for Best Indica Flower, is a rich cross of Tahoe OG and OG #18. This strain has a distinct aroma of lemon and fuel with complex, earthy notes on the exhale. It's ideal for after-hours, saddling the consumer with heavy limbs and deep relaxation. A potent indica, Tahoe Hydro OG works wonders on chronic pain, nausea, and restlessness.     

Lineage

First strain parent
OG #18
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe OG Kush
parent
Strain
Tahoe Hydro OG
First strain child
Tahoe Purps
child
Second strain child
White Sangria
child

